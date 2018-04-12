No NEA rule against using own container to take away food

We thank Mr Sean Lim Wei Xin for his feedback (Puzzled by refusal to allow own containers for takeaway food; April 7).

The National Environment Agency (NEA) did not issue any guideline or instruction to food retail operators disallowing consumers from using their own containers for takeaway food.

On the contrary, NEA supports consumer initiatives, such as opting to use reusable bags and food containers, as they help to moderate the consumption of disposables. This will reduce the amount of waste generated in Singapore.

We will step up collaboration with partners to encourage consumers to take only what they need and bring their own bags and containers.

We will also continue to engage licensees of food retail establishments to keep them informed of NEA's initiatives and encourage their support.

Everyone can play a part in contributing to a more sustainable Singapore by practising environmentally friendly habits.

Adeline Oi Kheng Leong (Ms)

Director, Food and Environmental Hygiene Department

National Environment Agency

Ong Soo San

Director, Waste and Resource Management Department

National Environment Agency