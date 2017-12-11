No mean feat to know all of S'pore's roads

I disagree with Dr Michael Loh Toon Seng (Hawker's question to cabby was valid; Dec 8).

There is no right way or tone to frame a question that was designed to be offensive in the first place.

To draw an analogy, general practitioners sometimes refer the diagnosis to a specialist, but we do not question the GP's credentials in such instances.

The Global Positioning System is like a specialist for cabbies.

If we do not expect trained and experienced doctors to be able to diagnose every single illness, why do we expect cabbies to know every single road in the country?

Singapore may be small, but the number of roads here is not small.

Learning the names of all the roads here is no mean feat, but I am sure most cabbies know more than the 320 standard routes and landmarks required of London taxi drivers.

Furthermore, London cabbies earn far more than Singapore cabbies.

It would be the sign of a mature and inclusive society when people are able to empathise with our cabbies, many of whom are not in the profession by choice and are already trying their best.

Adrian Chew