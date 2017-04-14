No free ads in HDB lifts, please

I have been pushing for town councils to allow paid advertisements in HDB lifts.

It could generate revenue that could be used to defray the maintenance costs of the estate instead of increasing the service and conservancy charges for residents.

Recently, my town council used a panel in the lift to put up notices of their own and of their related agencies.

Now, there is another one promoting new bus services.

Such information is readily available at bus stops, bus companies' official websites and even on apps.

These companies should pay for the use of the space as there is no justification for the town council to provide free advertising space to any profit-oriented commercial entity.

Allowing commercial entities to advertise for free opens the floodgates as other companies would also want to do it. This really is an opportunity lost for the town councils to generate some revenue to help residents.

Chin Kee Thou