No action against those who ride on overhead bridges?

I believe all pedestrian overhead bridges in Singapore carry "no riding" prohibition signs. Some bridges even display "dismount and push" signs.

However, I have seen cyclists and personal mobility device users defiantly breaking the law, weaving their way in between pedestrians on the bridges. Some even have the gall to sound their bells at pedestrians to give way to them.

I have also witnessed some near misses. One cyclist frightened an elderly lady when he suddenly appeared at her side. Visibly shaken, she pointed to the notice nearby but he nonchalantly assured her he would not knock her down.

As there is no enforcement by the relevant authorities, culprits know that pedestrians are helpless, hence the ongoing in-the-air bullying.

Why are prohibitory notices being displayed when no enforcement officers are around to catch the culprits? Do we really need a fatal accident on an overhead bridge before the authorities take action?

Ng Kim Yong (Mrs)