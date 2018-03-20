NLB working at creating spaces that cater to all

We thank Mr Sean Lim Wei Xin for his feedback that the National Archives of Singapore's (NAS') Archives reading room facilities should be made available at the Lee Kong Chian Reference Library and public libraries (Make National Archives' reading room at library permanent; March 17).

We will consider Mr Lim's suggestion as we work towards creating spaces that cater to all in our public libraries and archives.

We would also like to assure Mr Lim that visitors and researchers will be able to enjoy a more conducive research environment at the revamped NAS building.

We will have new microfilm machines, computer terminals and upgraded systems, which will provide high resolution viewing and functions such as cropping and image adjustments.

The expanded Oldham Theatre will also offer more exciting programmes.

Archival materials tell a rich and fascinating story of Singapore's history and development.

As the national custodian of these materials, NAS ensures that these resources are made accessible to the public.

Members of the public can explore our online resources available at www.nas.gov.sg/archivesonline to discover and learn more about Singapore's history.

Wendy Ang (Ms)

Director, National Archives of Singapore

National Library Board