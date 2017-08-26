New tourism tagline doesn't make sense

I am surprised by the frequency with which the Singapore Tourism Board seems to change the tagline for Singapore's tourism branding (Wooing tourists and firms with new tagline; Aug 25).

It was Uniquely Singapore in 2004 and then YourSingapore in 2010. What happened to the earlier marketing campaigns?

Our neighbouring and regional countries have stuck to their taglines for years. Everyone is familiar with Malaysia's Truly Asia, Amazing Thailand, Incredible India and Wonderful Indonesia.

It also troubles me that our new tagline - Passion Made Possible - has no mention of Singapore. Would visitors be able to identify the promotion with Singapore?

What comes to mind when we talk about Singapore?

Words such as Lion City, Garden City, Exotic East, Multiracial, Crossroad of Asia, Food Paradise or Urban Jungle would have been better.

I am sure much thought has gone into the new tagline, but I am sorry to say that Passion Made Possible makes Singapore sound like a sex-stop destination.

Thomas Ling