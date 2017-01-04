New system a more holistic approach

While the current Primary School Leaving Examination system is not perfect, I do not think replacing it with another system, like the International Baccalaureate, is the way to go ("PSLE system needs further change" by Hasel Soh Wan Qi; Voices of Youth, Nov 30, 2016).

As long as society continues to confine success to just academic achievement, pupils and parents will continue to compare marks.

Moreover, a system rewarding "consistent performance" will generate even more stress because every exam will count.

In contrast, removing the T-score under the new PSLE scoring system means more pupils will end up with the same total Achievement Level aggregate.

This will incentivise primary schools to develop pupils more holistically to help them stand out when applying to secondary schools.

This bodes well for students, as they will have more opportunities to develop talents like debating and leadership, or to simply delve into what they are passionate about.

Wu Yu, 12, Primary 6 pupil