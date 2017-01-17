New road charge an extra burden on drivers

All cars making a two-way trip between Singapore and Malaysia already have to pay RM9.70 and RM6.80 (S$3.10 and S$2.17) on the Malaysia side, and $3.80 and $2.70 on the Singapore side.

An additional RM20 road charge would be a burden, especially to Singapore residents whose companies are based in Malaysia or who drive between Singapore and Malaysia daily for work ("KL urges S'pore to rethink matching of road charge"; Jan 15).

Malaysia has asked Singapore to rethink the road charge.

But the Land Transport Authority should not discriminate against Singapore car owners by deviating from the practice of matching toll charges.

We cannot accept terms that are beneficial to only one party.

The ball is in Malaysia's court to withdraw its new toll charge.

Gary Chan Loy Tuck