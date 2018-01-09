New PM must bring out the best in S'pore

The fourth-generation leadership is a topic of serious concern (Singapore's 4G team addresses leadership succession issue; Jan 5).

So far, three people have emerged as front-runners in the race to be the next prime minister. However, they are untested and we have yet to get to know them.

As Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong commented, time is running out and a potential PM must be singled out before the year is out.

What do we look for in a leader?

We need a leader who will bring out the best in all of us.

He needs to be able to institute national policies that resonate with all Singaporeans and stand for a diverse group of Singaporeans - from blue-collar workers and academics to immigrants and pioneer generation Singaporeans.

He has to have the guts and gumption to meet every problem with a proper response.

He must not be seen as favouring and supporting only the rich while ignoring the poorer base.

He has got to get back to talking to people and about people in terms of their daily lives.

His mantra must be "we are all in this together".

Anthony Goh Tee Kow