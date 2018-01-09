New leaders need a baptism of fire

No matter how good the credentials of a candidate may be, nothing compares to his or her performance under duress in the field (Singapore's 4G team addresses leadership succession issue; Jan 5).

In the past few years, we have had a series of unfortunate events, with crises that involved MRT trains, riots, poor maintenance of equipment, parts of buildings falling down as well as a presidential election where it was perceived that the leaders were not listening.

Oftentimes, the mettle of a leader is tested under such trying circumstances and the true capability of potential successors is showcased.

So, perhaps it was a lost opportunity for our potential leaders to show that they can do well in a crisis.

Ideally, we want to see some of our leaders react quickly enough and with the same firmness or vision that founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew was known for.

Good leaders do not simply get parachuted into their posts. They need to be blooded in crisis, and baptised in the throes of an election where they win over the people without riding on the coattails of a more charismatic politician.

We are often told that our leaders need to be paid market rates to attract the best.

If we use the same market allegory, then they should be rated accordingly, and if they are found wanting, they need to stand up, take responsibility and have their pay docked. Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan has pointed out that in Japan in the old days, chief executives may even commit hara-kiri over mismanagement.

So, to be the next prime minister, an individual should have vision, be humble, be unafraid of admitting mistakes, have a solid track record as a leader (scholastic capabilities notwithstanding) and, most of all, be there for the people with his ear to the ground.

Peter Loon Seng Chee