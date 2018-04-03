New laws crucial to curb fake news

It is shocking to learn that civil society representatives disagree that laws should be strengthened to deal with the spread of false information (No need for new laws to counter online falsehoods, activists tell Select Committee; March 27).

Such laws are crucial in differentiating factual information with reliable evidence from personal comments and opinions.

While activists may offer a second voice and provide suggestions that may improve and rectify certain issues for Singapore, there may also be anonymous people online attempting to upload malicious fake news, affecting nations worldwide.

Will these activists feel the same way if such people posted material that defame them?

Thus, strict laws to deal with online falsehoods are undoubtedly necessary.

The public should also understand that the Select Committee was formed to ensure continued peace and security in Singapore.

There is no need for people to fear such laws as long they upload or share information with sufficient credibility.

Leonard Poh