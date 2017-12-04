New features, education to fight errant bike parking

We thank Mr Tony Lim Thiam Poh for his letter (LTA cannot be working in interest of bike-sharing firms; Nov 29).

The number of oBike users has quadrupled over the last three months.

We are constantly looking at ways to enhance our features and to educate the public on responsible cycling etiquette.

Our latest initiative - the in-app geofencing feature, which was launched in October - covers over 1,100 parking zones, 150 bus stops, 50 MRT stations and more than 800 yellow boxes islandwide.

These virtual parking zones enable users to identify and park their bikes at designated bike-parking zones more accurately.

For this trial period, we have been tracking users who park indiscriminately and calling them up to educate them.

We have banned users who repeatedly fail to park their bikes in designated zones after use.

We have rolled out other initiatives to continue our fight against errant parking.

These include the Bike Parking Location Indicators and the oBike Credits Scoring System.

Bike-sharing is a new addition to Singapore's transport landscape.

We seek everyone's support and cooperation in creating a thriving bike-sharing ecosystem in Singapore.

Angeline Tan (Ms)

Regional PR & Communications Manager

oBike