New branding will give a fillip to business, tourism

The Passion Made Possible brand will certainly help to make Singapore a destination for both businessmen and tourists (Wooing tourists and firms with new tagline; Aug 25).

Businessmen, while exploring investment opportunities here, maybe keen to know more about our heritage, culture and food.

Similarly, tourists, during their visits to places of interest, may find our country a good place to do business.

Visitors are provided with a plethora of activities, and there is always something for everyone.

There is no doubt that our amenities and infrastructure are good enough to draw visitors to our shores, but we must not overlook the importance of customer service.

Given that retail sales are an important economic indicator because consumer spending drives much of our economy, we should attach greater importance to this area.

Last year, visitors spent 48 per cent more on shopping between January and September, compared with the same period in 2015.

This is an indication of the quality of shopping we provide, especially in terms of variety of merchandise, high service standard and competitive prices.

All these factors are particularly important now, as competition from nearby countries is increasing.

The Passion Made Possible brand should not be viewed as a slogan-shouting initiative, but as a tool to give fresh impetus to the growth of our business and tourism sectors.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng