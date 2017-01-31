NEA takes firm stand against litterbugs

We thank Mrs Nazneen Zafar ("Singapore's 'clean city' image trashed by litter"; Jan 24) and Ms Koh Swee Keow ("Take the initiative to keep Singapore clean"; Jan 27) for their feedback.

We agree with Ms Koh that we cannot be adding more cleaners to clean up the litter that we leave behind.

The majority of Singaporeans bin their rubbish responsibly and are proud to help keep Singapore clean.

Nonetheless, it takes only a small minority to dirty our environment.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) takes a firm stand against litterbugs, and has raised fines for littering and stepped up enforcement efforts.

In the last three years, more than 78,000 tickets were issued for littering, with more than 31,000 last year alone.

Recalcitrant offenders have also been made to perform Corrective Work Orders, with more than 1,700 such orders issued last year.

To complement enforcement, the NEA, together with the Public Hygiene Council and the Keep Singapore Clean Movement partners, have been working closely on educational efforts to encourage everyone to take greater ownership of our environment and establish positive social norms.

If each of us treats our public spaces like our own home, and influences others around us to do the same, it will help ensure our public places are kept clean without the need to rely on cleaners to clean up after inconsiderate acts of littering.

Tony Teo

Director, Environmental Public Health Operations

National Environment Agency