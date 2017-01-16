National football team should have iconic home ground

It is really lamentable that Singapore's national football team has yet to secure the National Stadium as its home ground ("No Kallang home for Lions?"; Jan 13).

With football being such a popular sport here and one that can solidify the Singapore identity and bring Singaporeans from all walks of life together, the national team should have a sizeable yet iconic stadium to call home.

Relegating it to the smaller Jalan Besar Stadium is almost disgraceful.

There should be an element of "national service" involved when subletting out a venue such as the National Stadium to a national sports body.

Concessions in areas such as costs should be offered, as this would not only enable the management of the Sports Hub to garner goodwill, but the crowds that will converge whenever there is a game will also be good for businesses at the adjoining Kallang Wave mall.

As a football fan, I hope that the impasse can be ended.

Gabriel Cheng Kian Tiong