Even though I had not experienced the war first hand, I have read history books and watched documentaries about the atrocities caused by the Japanese Imperial Army and its government then.

I am sure those who lived through the Japanese Occupation have bad memories of those days of suffering.

Hence, "Syonan" should not be used as the name of the revamped war museum ("Revamped war museum's name sparks questions"; Feb 10).

Ace Kindredzen Cheong