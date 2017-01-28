Multiple churches under one roof a good move in land-scarce Singapore

Housing six different churches within the same building is a good move in land-scarce Singapore ("Six churches under one roof in Jurong"; Jan 23).

This concept will be welcomed by small and medium-sized churches.

They can enjoy affordable rentals as well as an environment conducive to worshipping.

Doctrinal differences among the various denominations will not be an issue so long as the churches involved do not preach deviationist teachings.

Church-hopping should not be a big concern either because worshippers who do so are usually those who have moved to another residential area far away from the church they used to worship at.

Having multiple groups of the same religion in the same premises can foster a sense of sharing, especially in the area of facilities.

Moreover, pastors will find it convenient when they are invited to speak in a neighbouring church.

If this pilot project turns out well, the days of smaller churches having to move or close because of high rentals will be a thing of the past.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng