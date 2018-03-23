Multi-storey carparks can alleviate parking problem in landed estates

The letter by Mr Lim Boon Seng has highlighted the need for the Land Transport Authority to review its stand on landed home owners reserving spaces on public roads for parking (Act against landed property owners who reserve parking spaces on road; March 21).

It has been common practice for households in private estates to use rubbish bins to reserve spaces on the roads for their cars.

Since most roads in private estates are narrow, such acts obstruct two-way traffic and should be subject to warning and/or fines.

Another solution is for the Building and Construction Authority to ensure that building plans include adequate parking spaces.

I have seen owners of big landed properties build huge houses, while leaving space to park only one vehicle. The rest of the family then park their cars along the public roads.

It is also time for the relevant authorities to build multi-storey carparks near private estates so that households there have a permanent place to park their cars.

This can also be a source of revenue the authorities can tap for improving the roads of these estates.

Koh Tai Kiang (Madam)