Much to learn from Feng's sporting spirit

Feng Tianwei is a role model and an inspiration to all ("Table tennis: Feng Tianwei shocks world No. 1 Ding Ning in Chinese Super League"; ST Online, Dec 5).

Even though she was axed by the Singapore Table Tennis Association - which was a blow to her and her career - and must have felt confusion and disappointment, she stuck to this country and did not hang up her bat. Her never-say-die attitude spurred her on, and she vindicated herself with this big win.

This is commendable sporting spirit which we can emulate in our own lives.

Justin Chua Jun Jie, 12 ,

Primary 6 pupil

