MPVs at Tuas Checkpoint should use commercial vehicle lanes

I notice that there are many large foreign-registered multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs), in particular Starex MPVs, crossing the border at the Tuas Checkpoint during the evening peak hour on weekdays.

They should be banned from using the normal car lane.

Why should they be treated differently from vans, which must use the commercial vehicle lane? After all, their seating capacity and size are closer to those of vans or mini buses than cars.

They cause terrible jams during the peak hour at the Customs and Immigration booths because of the large number of people in the vehicles.

It is common to see no fewer than 10 such MPVs at one time, especially around 6pm to 7pm, cutting queues from the left. Their dangerous driving tactics could lead to accidents.

I urge the Land Transport Authority to look into the matter and consider mandating that such vehicles use the commercial vehicle lanes.

Lim Kean Fook