More time for sexuality education

More time should be allocated for sexuality education in schools. Having an annual mass talk on sexuality education and some classroom-based lessons is not enough.

Lessons on such an important aspect of life should be conducted on a weekly, if not monthly, basis. This will give students time to get used to discussing the topic openly.

Schools should ensure that there is a conducive environment for such discussions, helmed by teachers who are open to answering questions on sexuality issues.

Parents should also set aside time to talk to their children about sexuality. After all, no environment is likely to be more comfortable and conducive than one's own home.

With the right guidance, students will not easily go down the wrong path and make mistakes they will come to regret.

Jennifer Nguyen Ngoc Sao Chi, 17

Secondary 4 student