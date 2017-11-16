More severe penalties needed for rogue researchers

I am quite puzzled to learn that rogue researchers seem to be getting away rather lightly (Greater risk of academic fraud as competition grows: Experts; Nov 13).

A PhD is reserved for a very small group of individuals who have attained a high level of expertise and deep knowledge in their disciplines.

Their research can have a significant impact on other research, the development of products and services, and even government policies and decision-making.

If they work in a university, their salaries and the cost of doing research are usually substantially state funded.

In Singapore, where even a junior employee who commits financial fraud of a few thousand dollars is likely to be jailed and required to make restitution, how can such people be allowed to just walk away with few consequences?

Clement Chung Beng Kwong