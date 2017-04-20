More proactive approach needed in fight against poaching

The rampant poaching of wild birds was recently reported at Tanglin Halt, Lim Chu Kang and near Seletar Aerospace Park (S'pore wildlife faces poaching threat; April 15).

Poaching is an act of selfishness and greed.

The poachers show a blatant disregard for nature.

According to the Nature Society (Singapore) Bird Group, the authorities, including the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) and National Parks Board (NParks), would act only if they witness the poaching or if they have photographic or video evidence of the illegal activity.

Instead of relying on feedback and tip-offs from the public, both AVA and NParks should be more proactive in their approach.

The authorities should police hot spots where the poaching of birds, wild boar and fish is rampant.

Closed-circuit television cameras could be mounted on high masts for surveillance purposes.

At the same time, the public could be educated on poaching so that there is greater awareness of the problem.

Tai Siew Leng (Madam)

