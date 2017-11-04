More meaningful name needed for floating platform

NS Square, formerly known as Float@Marina Bay, is an iconic feature of the area (Floating platform to be renamed NS Square; Oct 31).

It has hosted international events like the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2010 Youth Olympic Games and the Formula One races.

A few years ago, a consultancy firm was engaged to name the Marina Bay area in order to attract tourists and appeal to an international audience.

They named it "Marina Bay", not very much different from what most Singaporeans recognise the place as.

Perhaps some consultation and consideration should have been made before renaming the floating platform.

An acronym such as "NS" might not hold much meaning to a tourist visiting the area.

Besides, the venue is used for many other events besides the National Day Parade and the Passing Out Parade.

The name should reflect its multi-purpose use and be meaningful to Singaporeans and tourists.

Brandon Zheng