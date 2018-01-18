More in-depth study on population increase needed

It is true that the dip in Singapore's population density last year may not translate into tangible change (Dip in population density, but not in crowded feeling; Jan 16).

Many of us still register our dissatisfaction that the buses, MRT trains and popular places are overcrowded.

With Singapore's population projected to reach as high as 6.9 million by 2030, necessary steps need to be taken now.

While the economy may be more vibrant, with higher levels of immigration, there are consequent pressures on infrastructure that affect quality of life.

A more in-depth study on the population increase, and the accompanying issues and problems, should be conducted.

This should, of course, take in views and feedback from everyday Singaporeans.

We need practical, feasible and innovative solutions.

V. Balu