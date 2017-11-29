More help for teens who self-harm

The education system in Singapore places a great deal of pressure on students.

Coupled with toxic friendships and relationships, some youngsters find coping with their adolescent life difficult and engage in self-harm or attempt suicide. Many go to great lengths to hide their scars and do not disclose the fact that they self-harm to anyone.

Those who engage in it sometimes find it difficult to speak up and seek help.

Schools should encourage conversations about self-harm - how we can help friends who engage in it, and how people can seek help. More discussions on mental health should be held so that the stigma against it is ended.

It should be made known to them that help is always available and that it is all right to seek help and talk to others about their problems.

Neo Hui Mei, 16

Secondary 4 student

