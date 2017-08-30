More hawker stalls must sell healthy food

Our fight against diabetes cannot just be about making some tweaks here and there, if it is to be effective.

It has to start at the root of the problem, the place where the majority of us have meals - the foodcourts and hawker centres.

The ratio of stalls selling healthy food to those selling typically unhealthy hawker food needs to improve.

If more stalls were to sell healthy food, there is a higher chance that diners will buy from them.

Right now, because there are so few of these stalls, the queues tend to be very long, and that alone is enough to deter many of us from choosing the healthy option.

With more stalls selling healthy food, there will be greater competition, forcing prices to be kept low. That we have to pay so much more for healthy food is another reason for picking the unhealthy option.

Yeo Boon Eng (Ms)