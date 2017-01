It is time for taxi drivers to become more professional ("Must taxi uncle give way to Uber driver?"; Jan 12).

They should undergo a more comprehensive road knowledge test.

Those who fail could get some time to retake the test, after which their licences should be suspended until they pass.

The next step is to equip taxi drivers with a good knowledge of Singapore history - the better to engage tourists, who are expected to form a growing proportion of passengers.

Lim Lian Chin