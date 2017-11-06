More can be done in move towards car-lite society

The Car-Free Sunday initiative has raised public awareness of the benefits of a city with fewer cars, but more can be done to encourage the use of bicycles, personal mobility devices and public transport in achieving a car-lite society (Car-Free Sundays to continue, with bigger role for community; Oct 24).

The local weather is a factor that stands in the way.

With temperatures that can reach up to 33 deg C, cycling to the Central Business District would leave the individual drenched in sweat and unpresentable for work. As a result, many may not see cycling to work as a viable option.

A solution would be for nearby gyms to allow cyclists to use their shower facilities for a nominal fee.

The reliability of public transport is another factor. In recent years, there have been many MRT service disruptions.

Many may prefer the convenience - and reliability - of using their own vehicles because of this.

Once these issues are resolved, more people will likely consider going car-free.

Sammi Soh Sin