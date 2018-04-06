More businesses should support local athletes

It was heartening to read about the tie-up between Singapore's very own DBS Bank and Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling (Newly turned pro Schooling inks 3-year DBS deal; April 2 ).

With one being a role model for corporates and the other a role model for individuals, the partnership will no doubt be a powerful one that will pay rich dividends and inspire Singaporean youth.

Hopefully, more Singaporean businesses will follow DBS' lead and step up sponsorships of local athletes.

This will complement the Vision 2030 road map of using sports as a way for Singaporeans to lead healthier lives.

Woon Wee Min