MOH will work with private hospitals to help patients in exceptional situations

Published
Oct 31, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

Patients who are treated at private hospitals can use MediShield Life and Medisave to pay their bills (Ensuring access to public healthcare, Oct 24; and Can patients go to any hospital in an emergency?, by Mr Frank Yeo Yong Chong, Oct 26).

There could be exceptional cases where a patient, due to factors beyond his or her control, is admitted to a private hospital due to an emergency and is unable to transfer to a public hospital for subsidised care.

On a case-by-case basis, the Health Ministry will work with the private hospitals to help Singaporeans facing such situations, taking into account their financial needs.

Lim Siok Peng (Ms)

Director, Corporate Communications

Ministry of Health

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 31, 2017, with the headline 'MOH will work with private hospitals to help patients in exceptional situations'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mum on a budget: How to build a cosy baby nursery
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Don’t miss these delicious deals at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands