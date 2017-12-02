MOE's move gives impression that other kindergartens are inferior

The move by the Ministry of Education (MOE) seems to imply that other kindergartens are inferior to those of the ministry (MOE kindergarten pupils to get priority in P1 entry; Nov 28).

This is despite the kindergartens' strict adherence to the standards and regulations stipulated by the authorities, including the Early Childhood Development Agency.

Parents who have already enrolled their children in private kindergartens may start to wonder whether such a move is to send a message that parents must give MOE's kindergartens first consideration or that their children would face difficulty later when registering for Primary 1.

In other countries, governments usually play a regulatory role in coordinating and complementing efforts to enhance learning, rather than competing outright.

MOE's move really comes as a surprise and will create unnecessary jitters among parents who have chosen kindergartens based on certain qualities and characteristics, such as value-added programmes.

Syed Alwi Altahir