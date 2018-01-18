MOE taking long time to 'approve' enrolment for private school

I recently withdrew my son from his secondary school and enrolled him for an O-level preparatory course at a private education institution.

He met all the application criteria. However, we have been waiting for more than two weeks and have yet to receive confirmation for the admission.

I am told that the Ministry of Education's Pupil Placement Section needs to approve the application.

But under the MOE's website for admission into private schools, there is no mention that MOE needs to give such an approval. It merely states that the candidate needs to meet the admission criteria.

So, I am perplexed as to why there has been a hold-up.

Even if there is a need for MOE to conduct verification checks, should this take more than two weeks?

The course started on Monday but my son is in limbo and deprived of attending it.

Jaspreet Kaur (Ms)