MOE can do more to help affected teachers go on teaching

I am curious as to how the Ministry of Education (MOE) is going to manage the transition for the teachers who are affected by the latest school mergers (No teacher will lose job: MOE; April 21).

It has said that the affected teachers would be posted to the merged school or redeployed to other schools or the MOE headquarters.

This involves an estimated 300 to 400 teachers from the affected junior colleges alone - there are about 80 to 100 teachers in a junior college.

But, primary and secondary schools are also affected by mergers, and their teachers would need to be redeployed elsewhere too.

I believe many teachers would be uninterested in an administrative role.

Additionally, wouldn't the absorption of large numbers of teachers at one time into MOE headquarters also create a bloated bureaucracy?

The authorities should explore more avenues for these teachers to continue contributing in a teaching role.

Maria Loh Mun Foong (Ms)