Misguided slap is still an act of violence

The suggestion that the father who slapped his daughter's classmate for alleged bullying should have received a more lenient punishment sends the wrong message (Harsh punishment for a misguided dad, by Mr Benedict Lim; July 24).

Slapping a child is a form of violence, no matter how misguided. No one has the right to hit another person, let alone a nine-year-old child.

I am particularly concerned about the long-term psychological damage that the action might have left on the boy and his classmates, not only in terms of the shock, but also the message that it is acceptable to use violence to resolve matters.

The father is actually a bully himself and needs help to manage his own violent disposition.

Jeffrey Say Seck Leong