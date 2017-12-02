Medical fee benchmark will be appreciated by all

Healthcare costs have been a growing concern for many, especially among the elderly.

So, it is heartening to read the announcement that there will soon be fee benchmarks for medical procedures (Medical fee benchmarks from next year, and Support for move to have medical fee benchmarks; both Dec 1).

This will mean greater transparency when it comes to the cost of medical procedures.

If we want our citizens to be healthy, we need a good government who can deliver an excellent and affordable healthcare system.

V. Balu

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 02, 2017, with the headline 'Medical fee benchmark will be appreciated by all'.
