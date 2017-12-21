Many drawbacks to scramble crossing

The scramble crossing is now on trial in Orchard Road (Scramble crossing gets green light from pedestrians; Dec 17).

As a pedestrian, I prefer the more orderly traditional single crossing. The scramble crossing is disorderly, with people bumping into one another and not knowing which side to walk.

In any case, not everyone needs to cross diagonally.

Another major drawback is that it is not a consistent and universal system used throughout Singapore.

Introducing different ways of crossing at different road junctions on certain days will cause confusion among the young, the elderly and tourists, and may be dangerous.

Stopping traffic in two directions also means greater disruption to the traffic flow, and more time wasted for motorists.

There must be a valid reason for introducing a new system.

The new way must be far superior to the old way.

From what I can see, there is no merit in the new system or any great need for it.

Therefore, I urge against change for the sake of change, or just to provide novelty.

George Wong Seow Choon (Dr)