Making 'bald statement' of support for cancer patients

The true meaning of the Hair For Hope event lies in the support that the event has sparked in the community (Shaving head for Hair For Hope has little meaning, by Mr Hoe Li En; Aug 5).

I took part in my first Hair For Hope this year.

The sight of the overwhelming crowd waiting in line - willing to shave their hair off - was heart-warming, and was a "bald statement" of support for cancer patients, survivors and their families.

It is true that participants go under the razor by choice, but this act is the most direct way of demonstrating support for cancer survivors and patients, and raising awareness of the Children's Cancer Foundation.

Participants sporting a bald head can spark conversations with their acquaintances and spread awareness of the cause.

Hair For Hope is also an excellent fund-raising tool. More funds will ensure that the foundation can continue its programmes.

Ang Zyn Yee (Ms)