Make void decks conducive places for studying

The National Library Board, Housing Board and town councils could work together to enhance and promote HDB void decks as conducive places for studying and reading.

Void decks are currently underutilised, possibly because, unlike libraries, they are not air-conditioned and are not near commercial or eating places and transport nodes.

The authorities could make a concerted effort to close this gap.

If students could be enthused to study at void decks, spaces could be freed at the libraries for their main purpose - for users to read in quiet comfort.

Gan Kok Tiong