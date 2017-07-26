Make more effort to know neighbours

Is it really necessary to interact with our neighbours? My answer is a resounding "yes".

Interacting with our neighbours does not mean we are unable to maintain our privacy (S'poreans prefer privacy to mingling with neighbours: Poll; June 28). It could make our society more cohesive.

Social interaction is even more important now that terrorism is a huge issue. If anyone has been self-radicalised, neighbours could report them to the police.

Although the Government has put in effort to help us build neighbourly ties, people have not considered the advantage of stronger bonds with neighbours.

They say they lack time to interact with their neighbours, or they do not see them enough.

I feel that we are too caught up in our electronic devices to spend more time with others.

To revive the kampung spirit, it is necessary to go beyond greetings and to put in more effort.

If we were able to have good relationships once, I do not see why we cannot accomplish it again. All it needs is a little time out of our daily lives.

Vera Chen Yu Jing, 16, Secondary 4 student