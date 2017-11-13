Make it harder for lawyers to overcharge

Doctors who overcharge are deemed to be lacking in professional integrity and are castigated and disciplined duly by the Singapore Medical Council, even after punishment by the courts.

Shouldn't lawyers who have been deemed to have overcharged also answer to the disciplinary council of the Singapore Law Society (Yang Yin saga: Legal fees cut from $1m to $450,500; Nov 10)?

Otherwise, what is to stop lawyers from charging unreasonably high fees, if they can get away with it with only some bad publicity, but without severe censure?

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)