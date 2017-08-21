Make it easier to obtain excuse chits

During train service disruptions, it is common for queues of students and workers to form at the service counters for excuse chits.

The chits are completed manually, with details such as the name of the entry and exit stations as well as the time in and out written by hand, and stamped by station staff as endorsement.

With train service disruptions becoming a fact of life, there is a need for train operators to improve the system so that their staff can focus on helping out when there are delays.

Having to queue for the chits adds to the frustration of commuters whose nerves are already frayed by the delays.

The chits could be completed and endorsed electronically instead of manually. The operators should form quality improvement teams to brainstorm on how this can be done.

Dennis Heng Jin Tong

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 21, 2017, with the headline 'Make it easier to obtain excuse chits'. Print Edition | Subscribe
