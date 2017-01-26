Make it easier to change billing for utilities accounts

I am the owner of an apartment that is leased out.

When I lease out the apartment, I have to apply for the utilities account (under SP Services) to be closed and the services disconnected. The new tenant has to apply to open a new account and arrange for services to be connected.

When the tenancy is completed, the same process has to be repeated. The tenant has to apply to close the account and I have to open a new account.

The account opening process from SP Services is quite troublesome. I have to complete a detailed online form and provide documents to prove my ownership.

I have gone through this process several times in the past 15 years.

SP Services should allow the apartment owner to keep the utilities account and apply for the billing to be sent to the tenant during the period of tenancy.

When the tenancy ends, the owner can apply for the billing to revert to the owner.

This will save a lot of work for the owner, tenant and staff of SP Services in processing the opening and closing of utilities accounts and the disconnection and reconnection of services.

Tan Kin Lian