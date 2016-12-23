Make in-car cameras mandatory

The video recordings from in-car cameras of the recent accident along the Ayer Rajah Expressway are a reminder of the dangers we face on the road ("Driver arrested after deadly mayhem on AYE"; Dec 20).

It is time to consider having on-board cameras mounted in all motor vehicles in Singapore.

There are obvious advantages in having a recording of an accident, rather than having to depend on the accounts of eyewitnesses.

When it comes to investigating or settling a case, a video recording of the incident will likely speed up the police probe as well as the court process.

The cameras also act as a deterrent to criminal acts.

Current technology allows for the cost-effective application of in-car cameras.

Let Singapore be the first country to introduce the compulsory fitting of such cameras in motor vehicles.

Ho Soon Teck (Dr)