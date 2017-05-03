Make hawker centres more gracious places

It is not just "choping" that plagues our hawker centres.

The Tray Return Initiative started by the National Environment Agency in 2013 has yielded some results, but many Singaporeans still lack the habit of clearing their tables and trays, despite doing it for around 12 years when they were in school.

People should accept that sharing tables is a required act of grace.

Everyone wants to eat that famous bak chor mee or nasi lemak, and sharing tables ensures that more can do so.

Food binds people together.

Our hawker centres, the iconic symbol of Singaporean cuisine, should be a gracious place for all to enjoy their food in peace.

Yeap Kin Han (Madam)