As a student, I have many friends who attend tuition classes. However, some confess that they do not find the lessons very useful. They also do not see any significant improvement in their grades.

Yet, they continue with tuition classes, for fear of losing out.

More needs to be done to pinpoint the flaws in our current system so that parents and students do not feel that tuition is a necessity.

Ashley Tan Yu Yi, 17,

Junior College Year 1 student