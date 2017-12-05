LTA's job to solve bike-sharing problem

There is no reason why the mess of indiscriminate bicycle dumping under the bike-sharing scheme should be a shared responsibility between the Land Transport Authority (LTA), National Environment Agency and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (Bike-sharing mess not just LTA's problem, by Mr Lim Chee Khiam; Dec 1).

The responsibility lies solely with the LTA, as bike-sharing firms were allowed to operate before the infrastructure for orderly bike parking was put in place.

The yellow boxes next to bus stops for bike parking were only recently painted, after many complaints about indiscriminate parking of the bicycles.

In addition, separate lanes for cyclists and pedestrians to prevent accidents are still in the process of being laid out.

Bike sharing as a means of promoting a car-lite nation is an excellent idea, provided there is careful planning and implementation.

In this case, it seems that there was more haste than prudence.

The LTA needs to solve this problem and rid us of this national eyesore.

Anna Quek