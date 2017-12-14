LTA working with several parties to tackle bike issue

We thank Mr Tony Lim Thiam Poh and Ms Anna Quek for their feedback on indiscriminately parked shared bicycles (LTA cannot be working in interest of bike-sharing firms, Nov 29; and LTA's job to solve bike-sharing problem, Dec 5; respectively).

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) takes strict enforcement action against operators who do not operate bicycle-sharing systems responsibly.

If an indiscriminately parked shared bicycle is spotted, a removal notice is issued to the operator. If the operator does not remove the bicycle within the stipulated time period, the bicycle will be impounded and the operator will be fined.

More than 1,500 removal notices for indiscriminately parked bicycles have been issued since May this year.

In October, LTA, together with the National Parks Board (NParks) and 16 town councils, signed an agreement with five bicycle-sharing operators to ensure responsible operations of bicycle-sharing services in public spaces.

Operators who flout the terms of this agreement repeatedly could be banned.

Users of shared bicycles also play an important role.

We will not hesitate to penalise users who are found to have parked the shared bicycles indiscriminately.

We are also reviewing the current regulatory framework for shared-bicycle services to ensure that bicycle-sharing operators and users both play their part in minimising disamenities to the public.

Tan Li Yen (Ms)

Director (Covering),

Active Mobility Unit

Land Transport Authority