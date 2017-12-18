LTA should rethink fee hike

The announcement of a hike in fees for Land Transport Authority (LTA) vehicle services comes as a surprise to me (Fees for LTA vehicle services to increase from Dec 20; Dec 7).

Even though the LTA said that fees have largely remained unchanged over the past 10 years, the biggest increase in fees now is a hefty 57 per cent for the registration fee.

The LTA should suspend all fee increases, as its goal as an organisation is not about making profits.

The authority should provide a detailed explanation of its entire revenue stream, including the figures behind certificates of entitlement.

At this juncture, such an increase in fees does not seem to make sense, as the LTA is already getting revenue from taxpayers.

Vincent Chan