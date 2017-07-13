Losing weight isn't just a matter of counting calories

Is managing obesity simply an issue of calories in, calories out (Lifestyle changes key to weight loss, by Dr Steven Gregory Ang Boon Kiang, July 9; S'pore risks hitting obesity rates of 15% in seven years, June 20)?

This approach rests on the premise that our basal metabolic rate is stable, so that controlling our food intake and exercising will produce the desired weight loss.

But our bodies do not work that way.

Canadian nephrologist Jason Fung writes in his book The Obesity Code that calorie intake and expenditure are intimately dependent variables.

Decreasing calorie intake eventually triggers a decrease in calorie output. No weight is lost, as the body balances out its energy budget and lowers its metabolism to compensate.

This approach also implies that all calories are equal. But a calorie of olive oil does not cause the same metabolic and hormonal response as a calorie of sugar.

A multi-pronged approach is required in weight and obesity management.

Reducing our intake of refined carbohydrates and managing the resultant insulin spikes which affect the fat-burning process are critical.

Contrary to popular belief, intermittent fasting does not put the body in starvation mode, burn muscles, lose nutrients or make one feel lethargic.

Managed properly and combined with a ketogenic diet, intermittent fasting has its benefits.

In addition to diet and exercise, sufficient sleep and stress management are also key to achieving optimal results.

Genevieve Chua (Ms)